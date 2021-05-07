What you need to know for May 7, 2021

Here are some top stories for Friday.

More COVID-19 restrictions loosening

Starting May 28, more people will be allowed to attend both indoor and outdoor events in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear said he would loosen COVID-19 restrictions to expand capacity for all events.

Events with fewer than 1,000 people will be expanded to 75% capacity. For events with more than 1,000, 60% of the venue’s capacity will be allowed to attend.

Slightly more than half of Kentuckians who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least their first dose. On Thursday, Gov. Beshear confirmed 655 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths related to the virus.

Mobile clinics bring the vaccine to you

If you aren’t able to get out to a vaccination clinic or doctor's office to get your COVID-19 vaccine, some healthcare providers are ready to come to you. Mobile vaccine pop-up clinics are appearing across Kentucky to make the vaccine accessible to more people.

A UofL Health mobile clinic was set up at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville Thursday. While some people knew about the clinic ahead of time, others decided to get their vaccine on the spot since it was so convenient.

UofL Health encourages anyone interested in receiving the vaccine to check their website for the most up to date information about vaccine clinics and future mobile sites.

Family unable to host Mother's Day because of crane damage

It’s been more than a month since a crane fell through the roof of Latandra Huffman’s home in the Chickasaw neighborhood - but repairs still haven’t started. Thursday morning, insulation fell into Huffman’s living room from the hole that’s been there since April 7.

Huffman’s daughter, Shericka Simpson, said she’s been trying to get in contact with the insurance company to find out why it’s taking so long to get her mother’s home fixed, but she hasn’t received a firm response yet. The company didn’t respond to WHAS’s request for comment, either.

“We’re not asking for them to go above and beyond,” Simpson said. “We just want her house to be put back to normal.”

