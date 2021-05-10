What you need to know for May 10, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday!

Let's start off the new week with some top stories around our area.

Derby disqualification?

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win may be in jeopardy following the results of a post-race drug test. On Sunday, trainer Bob Baffert confirmed that his horse tested positive for betamethasone. While the therapeutic drug is legal, the amount found in Medina Spirit’s system was double the threshold in Kentucky racing.

Medina Spirit has not yet been disqualified and Baffert was adamant that he never treated the horse with that drug. Further tests will have to be done before a decision is made. In the meantime, Baffert has been suspended from racing any horses at Churchill Downs.

Get your resume ready

Those who receive unemployment benefits in Kentucky will now need to show proof that they’ve been looking for a job to get their payments. The state reinstated the work search requirement Sunday, May 9.

Claimants should keep a record of everyone they contact during their job search process and provide those contacts during their benefit requests.

There are a few exceptions to the requirement – those can be read here.

Trucks on trucks on trucks

It’s an odd sight – the parking lot at Kentucky Speedway is packed with vehicles, but there haven’t been fans in the stands for months.

The sea of new Ford trucks is becoming a common sight across the state. The trucks were made at Kentucky’s Ford Plant but can’t be sold due to a semiconductor shortage.

In a statement, Ford said the vehicles will be shipped to dealerships once the missing pieces are available.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.