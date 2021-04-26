What you need to know for April 26, 2021

Happy Monday! Here are your top stories for the day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday! The Kentucky Derby is less than a week away and the forecast for the weekend is looking pretty great so far. You can check it out here.

Let's get your day started with some top stories around Kentuckiana.

Vacate order against Dino's dismissed

The case to vacate Dino’s Food Mart at 26th and Broadway was dismissed by a judge last week.

Eight months ago, the business was cited as a public nuisance because of the location’s long history of criminal activity. The owners filed an appeal and a judge ruled in their favor Thursday because the order from the city was served to the wrong person.

An assistant to Councilwoman Donna Purvis said there may be plans to re-evaluate the nuisance ordinance, so this doesn’t happen again.

Wildcats come home as champs

The University of Kentucky women’s volleyball team had a lot to celebrate this weekend. The Wildcats captured their first national championship after beating Texas in four sets.

“We didn’t need inspiration tonight,” Madison Lilley told ESPN. “We didn’t need motivation. WE knew what we were here to do.”

Coach Craig Skinner said he was “amazingly proud to live a dream” after leading his team to the Southeastern Conference’s first volleyball national title.

UK finished off a memorable season at 24-1.

Oscars recap

Last night’s Academy Awards gave a nod toward post-pandemic normalcy with the return of the glamorous red carpet and in-person attendees.

However, the evening was not without its quirks – from Glenn Close’s viral dance moves to Anthony Hopkins’ unexpected “Best Actor” win over the late Chadwick Boseman, followed by an abrupt ending to the show.

“Nomadland” took home top prize for Best Picture and Chloé Zhao made history, becoming the first woman of color – and second woman ever - to win Best Director.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.