What you need to know for May 17, 2021

Don't forget that today is the last day to file your taxes unless you file an extension!

Where do I need to wear a mask?

Stores like Target and Kroger are still requiring masks for all customers and employees. Starting Monday, you can go without a mask at Starbucks if you’ve been fully vaccinated, but not in states where mask mandates are still in place.

Costco, Trader Joe’s and Walmart are all dropping mask requirements for vaccinated customers. These national stores said they would not require proof of vaccination but hope that guests follow CDC guidelines if they haven't been vaccinated yet.

You can see a full list of national stores and their mask requirements here.

"No vax card, no dice."

Local businesses are enforcing their own rules about masks as well. Meta Bar in downtown Louisville announced this weekend that guests will have to show proof of vaccination before they enter without a mask. A sign on the front door reads “No shirt, no shoes, no vax card, no dice.” The sign also says that guests who try to argue with the guidelines will be asked to leave.

A common complaint on social media about Meta Bar’s decision is that the business is violating HIPAA law by asking for proof of vaccination. According to law experts, that’s not how HIPAA works.

Cover the Cruiser

Starting today, Kentucky State Police is holding its “Cover the Cruiser” fundraising event for Special Olympics Kentucky.

During the week, KSP cruisers will be parked in certain locations throughout the state. The department is hoping to cover these cruisers with custom stickers, which can be purchased with a $1 donation. Last year, the department raised more than $16,000 for Special Olympics athletes in the state.

If you want to participate, here’s the list of locations. If they aren’t coming near you, you can still donate to the cause online.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

