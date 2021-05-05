What you need to know for May 5, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here are some of your top stories for the day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and welcome to Wednesday! After a stormy couple of days, we're in the clear for now. You can check out the forecast here.

Here are some other top stories for May 5.

Concerns about a COVID-19 spike post-Derby

If you went to the Derby last weekend or attended a gathering to celebrate the race, you may want to get a COVID-19 test – even if you’ve been vaccinated.

“The pandemic is not over, and our increase in cases show that,” Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “The minute we let our guard down or get relaxed in our efforts the virus is ready to rise up and spread in our community.”

While Churchill Downs said they were requiring masks at Derby this year, that rule wasn't fully enforced. This week's case numbers likely won't show the impact of Derby, but health officials are keeping a close eye on local rates.

Hope for herd immunity grows unsteady

Unless more people get vaccinated, herd immunity will be unlikely, especially by this summer.

Louisville medical officials said the virus is changing too quickly and the new variants are making it more difficult to slow the spread.

When people get vaccinated, it keeps the virus from being able to spread and mutate. Herd immunity has been achieved with other viruses, like smallpox and measles, but in the race to stop the coronavirus, the slower demand for vaccines is not a good sign.

"It is very disheartening."

La Chandeleur Restaurant has only been open for seven months and it has already been broken into three times, most recently this weekend. Owner Kyle Thomas said he has spent at least $14,000 just to clean up and make repairs at his new business near the Beechmont neighborhood.

According to LMPD, there have been 315 burglaries reported this year. Despite the break-ins, Thomas said he plans to keep his business where it is because he loves the area too much.

“We are sticking around, don't get me wrong. We are staying. We love the area, and we love the space we have created,” he said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.