What you need to know for May 19, 2021

Combating food deserts

West Louisville is one step closer to having better access to healthy, nutritious food. Yesterday, Louisville Metro Council said a developer has been chosen for a community grocery store project in the area.

Until the agreement is finalized, the name of the group selected can’t be released, but people who live in West Louisville hope that the project will help alleviate part of the city’s food desert issue.

How do food deserts happen? The Annie E. Casey Foundation said big factors are transportation challenges and income inequality, which can discourse supermarket developers from building in a certain area.

Metro Council President David James said the community store would give the community something they haven't been able to get from larger companies.

No more brown water?

The unit is a temporary fix until a larger, permanent facility can be built. Construction is expected to begin soon and the company said it should be finished by summer 2022.

"Who would accept me?"

A nonprofit that helps veterans and people with disabilities find employment is concerned about proposed budget cuts to Army base custodial services. The project manager for Global Connections to Employment said the Army is considering a cheaper custodial contract for its bases, including Fort Knox in Kentucky.

If that contract is approved, many of the people employed under GCE - people who struggle to find work elsewhere - could lose their jobs.

In a statement to our FOCUS investigative team, the U.S. Army said service reductions are "not ideal," but are "necessary to mitigate budget shortfalls."

