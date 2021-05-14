What you need to know for May 14, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

Major mask guidance changes

The CDC made a major announcement Thursday – if you’re fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask in most situations.

While masks are still recommended in crowded, indoor places like hospitals and public transportation, this new guidance should help clear the way for reopening businesses, schools and other venues.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he will change the state’s mask mandate following the CDC’s new guidance. He is expected to give more information on what that will look like Friday.

As a reminder, this new guidance is for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It was pretty easy"

Hundreds of children received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. According to Norton Healthcare, about 600 doses were given out to kids between the ages of 12 and 17 across its six sites.

Thursday was the first day kids in that age range were able to receive the vaccine in Kentucky. Most of the children at Norton Healthcare’s St. Matthews site said they were excited to hang out with their friends again once they were fully vaccinated.

Get some shopping in this weekend

Starting this Saturday, you'll be able to buy from a number of Black-owned businesses in Downtown Louisville. Through October, on the third Saturday of each month, from noon until 6 p.m., owners will set up shop at Fourth Street Live.

The group, called MELANnaire Marketplace, started at an event venue on Broadway last September. Since then, more than 500 Black business owners have made their way through the space.

Business owners who have worked in the space say it brings them innovation and inspiration to continue working toward their dreams.

