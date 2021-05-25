What you need to know for May 25, 2021

Here are some top stories for your Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Tuesday morning! We're in store for another hot day, but rain and some (slightly) cooler temperatures are on the way.

Here are some top stories to start your day.

Charges dismissed

Misdemeanor charges against two Louisville police officers accused of failing to help a domestic violence victim have been dismissed after they upheld the terms of their plea agreement.

Kierstin Holman and Cody Luckett were ordered to complete LMPD’s domestic violence training after the death of Amanda Berry in 2019. Berry called police to report threatening acts by her boyfriend, but the responding officers didn’t file a report or take any protective actions.

The boyfriend, William Sloss, has been charged with killing Berry in the weeks following the officers' visit.

A busy week at the airport

Pro tip: Don’t try to sneak illegal drugs or stolen goods through the Louisville airport. Customs officers at the airport said they seized more than $1 million worth of drugs (including 60 million fatal doses of Carfentanyl) last week.

Counterfeit items including designer jewelry and fake Apple Airpods were also found. The strangest thing they confiscated? 1,300 pounds of duck tongues.

Splish splash

Time to grab your goggles and flip flops – three of Louisville’s public pools are opening for the summer this weekend! The Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley outdoor pools will officially be open to the public Saturday at noon.

However, we have to remember we’re still living in a pandemic. There will be some additional rules and restrictions this year including mask requirements (until June 11) and specifically timed swimming sessions to keep the pool sanitized.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

