What you need to know for June 4, 2021

Happy Friday! Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Friday! If you're in need of a pick-me-up, it's National Donut Day! Check out some local donut shops (and discounts) here.

Let's take a look at some top stories around our area.

Toddler hit by truck

A Louisville toddler is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a driver going the wrong way down a neighborhood street earlier this week.

Makayla O’Bryan said her 2-year-old son Lincoln was hit by a white pickup truck on Iverness Ave. on June 2. She’s asking the driver, who didn't stop to check on her son, to come forward so other parents won’t have to experience what she’s going through.

She has also spoken to city officials about putting speed bumps on her street to deter drivers from speeding.

Sharing is caring?

If you own an Amazon device like an Echo or a Ring doorbell, you will soon be auto-enrolled into the company’s new bandwidth sharing program. The Sidewalk program will help extend the range of the devices so you don’t lose connection if your network goes down.

However, not everyone is pleased with the change and some have raised questions about security. Amazon said it has multiple layers of privacy to protect your info, but you can opt out of the program if you want.

Quicker results, better treatments

A new lab in Louisville is working to identify cancers and how to treat them faster than ever before.

Instead of your doctor sending cancer biopsies to out-of-town laboratories and waiting weeks for results, pathologists at the CPA Lab in St. Matthews are getting the results within days - right here at home.

“In my career, it's a culmination of something that was a dream not too many years ago," Dr. Joseph Flynn, Physician in Chief of Norton Cancer Institute, said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.