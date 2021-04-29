What you need to know for April 29, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Thursday and happy Thurby! While we're expecting more rain today, the weather for Oaks and Derby is still looking pretty good. You can see the current forecast here.

Recap: Biden's address to Congress

Thursday will be President Joe Biden’s 100th day in office. Wednesday night, President Biden gave his first address to Congress, declaring that America is “rising anew.”

The president laid out goals for the rest of his presidency, which included getting Americans back to work, plans for universal preschool and free community college and continuing to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read his full address here.

Sen. Tim Scott presented the Republican response to Biden’s address. Scott said the speech was “full of good words” but said his actions were “pulling us further apart.” You can read his remarks here.

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid announces retirement

The Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot during the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment plans to retire from the department this summer.

A spokesperson for LMPD said Jonathan Mattingly’s preliminary retirement date is set for June 1. In a statement, Mattingly said the decision to retire after more than two decades was “in the best interest of my family” and was not connected to the current investigation into LMPD by federal authorities.

Since the night of Taylor’s death, Mattingly has been on administrative assignment.

Business planting roots in a "food desert"

A Louisville business owner is looking to tackle a "food desert" with the opening of a new fresh food market in Old Louisville. Whitney Powers said her store, Garden Girl Foods, is like a cross between Whole Foods and Cracker Barrel and will give people living in the area better access to fresh food and produce.

She is also Kentucky’s only Black-owned commercial food manufacturer – but that’s not a title she wants to hold onto for a long time.

“I am grateful to be the first, but I don’t want to walk alone,” she said.

