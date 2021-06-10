What you need to know for June 10, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Thursday.

Help wanted!

If you know a teenager looking for a summer job, listen up! Businesses around Kentuckiana say they have plenty of openings, but no one’s applying for work. These staffing shortages often result in unhappy customers and frustrated business owners, especially when they know that there are plenty of potential employees in the area.

The Dairy Del ice cream shop has eight openings for kids 14 and up. Kentucky Kingdom is still hoping to fill 300 positions in several areas. We have more information and links to those job applications here.

One month, four break-ins

The Sister Visitor Center is known for providing food and emergency financial assistance to many in west Louisville, but their mission has been interrupted by a string of break-ins. In the last month, thieves have broken in four times, taking food and toiletries from the center’s food pantry.

Police are currently investigating the break-ins, but Sister Paris Slapikas just hopes the people behind it stop so the center can continue helping those in need.

Waterfront Wednesday line-up

A Louisville summer tradition is finally coming back! After a canceled season in 2020, Waterfront Wednesday will return on July 14. Six free concerts are planned through September and headliners include Houndmouth, The Mavericks, and Dawn Richard.

You can see the full list of performers and concert dates here.

