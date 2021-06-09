What you need to know for June 9, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

"It didn't clarify anything for me."

The family of a man killed by LMPD officers over Memorial Day weekend says they have more questions than answers after Kentucky State Police released the body camera video of the incident.

While KSP says the video shows Ryan Bernal pointing a gun at officers, his family believes police could have done more to deescalate the situation before shooting him.

The incident is under investigation and KSP still wants to talk to any witnesses of the shooting.

LMPD on hate crimes

How does LMPD handle hate crimes? Public Information Officer Beth Ruoff says it’s a complicated issue, but one the department takes seriously.

Ruoff spoke exclusively to FOCUS about how LMPD is working to make combating hate crime a higher priority, especially when incidents aren’t properly addressed. She also said trust is a big issue within the community, which means many crimes are likely not even reported.

Goodbye, trains

Two trains that have been a fixture at the Louisville Zoo since 1969 are now up for sale. The trains have not been in operation since 2019 when a roof collapse at Louisville Mega Cavern opened a large hole on Zoo property.

Zoo officials said new attractions to replace the trains are in the works.

