What you need to know for June 11, 2021

Mask mandate ends

Kentucky’s mask mandate officially ends Friday. Following CDC guidelines, you won’t need a face mask in outdoor and most indoor settings. Individual businesses may keep mask requirements in place for employees and guests.

All venues within the state will also be allowed to operate at full capacity.

Gov. Beshear will give his last regular COVID-19 press conference Friday. It is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and will be shown live on WHAS11 and on whas11.com.

Louisville's plan for federal funding

The city of Louisville is receiving more than $300 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, and Mayor Greg Fischer has a plan for it.

According to his proposal, a portion of that funding will go toward pandemic-related health needs, including COVID-19 vaccination and suicide prevention programs. More than $16 million would be directed toward community resources like eviction protection and utility assistance and another portion would help with economic recovery, particularly downtown.

If you have thoughts on how the city should use the money, you can submit them online.

Get outdoors!

Saturday is Get Outdoors Day! To encourage more people to explore the great outdoors, the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky is waiving fees at all of its recreation sites on June 12.

These sites include Cave Run Lake, the Appletree Shooting Range and Redbird Crest Trail. Overnight camping fees will also be waived in select areas.

