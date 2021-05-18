What you need to know for May 18, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Tuesday.

Cicada central

They’re here! After 17 years, cicadas have begun to emerge around Kentuckiana.

While these insects are more annoying (and creepy) than harmful, they could do some damage to your trees. We talked to a local entomologist and got some tips on how to protect your trees from Brood X.

Unemployment changes in Indiana

Indiana will no longer participate in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment insurance (PUI) programs starting June 19. This includes extended benefits and those additional $300 weekly payments.

Gov. Holcomb said he hopes that taking away the extra unemployment benefits will encourage Hoosiers to look for work.

In Kentucky, the state has reinstated the work search requirement for unemployment filers but is keeping federal PUI programs - at least for right now.

FOP urges Metro Corrections to resume training programs

Training programs on things like CPR and use of force were put on hold during the pandemic, but with more people getting vaccinated and the state loosening restrictions, FOP spokesperson Tracy Dotson said it’s time for them to resume.

The FOP is speaking out after a man being held at Metro Corrections died over the weekend. The man’s cause of death has not been released.

