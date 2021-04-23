What you need to know for April 23, 2021

Happy Friday! Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana.

While we aren't expecting any more snow (thank goodness!), we're expecting quite a bit of rain Saturday. Before you make any outdoor plans, you may want to check out the forecast for the weekend.

Carjacking concerns

Carjackings are up in Louisville and police are urging people to stay vigilant after multiple incidents were reported this week. LMPD said many of these recent cases involved weapons and some people have been injured.

In most cases, women tend to be targeted and police said many of the incidents happened at red lights or stop signs - even in broad daylight.

If you believe a car is following you, you should keep driving until you can find a well-lit area with people around before you call 911.

'We are all in shock'

The University of Kentucky family is mourning the loss of a former Wildcat.

Terrence Clarke, a former player on the UK basketball team, died at the age of 19 after a car crash in Los Angeles, according to California authorities and the university. Clarke recently wrapped up his freshman season with the Wildcats and was preparing for the NBA Draft.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” said Kentucky coach John Calipari in a statement. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him.”

— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 23, 2021

We can smell the fried food already...

The Kentucky State Fair is a go for 2021! The fair board voted Thursday to move forward with preparations for this year’s state fair – and the current plan is to treat it like normal, although the board said they're keeping those plans flexible.

“While we will need to make adjustments to respond to COVID-19, we plan to produce as much of the Fair as safely possible,” said Kentucky Venues President and CEO David Beck.

Tickets will go on sale in July and info on events, concerts and competitions will be released at a later date.

