What you need to know for May 31, 2021

On this Memorial Day, we want to take a moment to pay tribute to all the men and women who have fought and died for our country. We can never repay them for their sacrifice and want to honor their legacy today.

Mayor Fischer’s Hike, Bike, and Paddle returns to Louisville’s Waterfront Park this morning. Thousands of people are expected to participate in the outdoor event, which will be in person this year.

For those not attending, several streets will be blocked off starting at 6 a.m., so you may want to check your route before leaving the house today.

And if you’re not a fan of hiking, biking or paddling, there are a few other local Memorial Day events scheduled for today – you can check those out here.

Over the last week, several people living in the Highlands have reported their cars stolen. According to police, reports have been made on Bardstown Road, Frankfort Ave., Baxter Ave., and Eastern Parkway since May 23.

How can you protect your vehicle? Make it as hard to steal as possible: lock your doors, keep your keys with you, and consider investigating in anti-theft technology like an audible alarm or immobilizing device.

We could all use a little something inspiring, right? We’re in luck - the kids at Clarksville Elementary created a music video last week that was basically made for Mondays.

All 500 students came together to sing “We Are the World” – and you can see the whole thing on YouTube right now (it has more than 300,000 views!).

We dare you not to smile while watching it. 🤩

