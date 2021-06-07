What you need to know for June 7, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday!

If your commute involves taking the Kennedy Bridge - here's a heads up. The three left lanes of I-65S across the bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The three right lanes will remain open and northbound traffic on the Lincoln Bridge won't be affected.

Here are some top stories for your day.

THANK YOU!

The 68th Annual WHAS Crusade for Children telethon raised $5.1 million after receiving numerous generous donations from across Kentuckiana. One hundred percent of the money goes to help children with special needs in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Without the firefighters, businesses, community members and volunteers who helped raise money this year, the Crusade for Children would not be possible – thank you!

Need help with your rent?

If you’re struggling to pay your rent during the pandemic, there are resources out there to help you stay in your home.

Both Louisville and Lexington received millions of dollars in federal funding to support rental assistance programs. If you need assistance in Jefferson County, visit stopmyeviction.org.

Lawsuit alleges unprofessional conduct

Complaints of racism, sexual harassment and inmate mistreatment are all part of a lawsuit filed against Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins and Judge Executive Jerry Summers.

Two former Bullitt County Detention Center employees are behind the documents, which detail years of violations they say were swept under the rug.

The former employees are seeking a trial by jury and punitive damages.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.