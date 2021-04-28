What you need to know for April 28, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you no longer need to make an appointment ahead of time at many locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

Gov. Beshear said most sites across Kentucky are accepting walk-in appointments – and his ultimate goal is to get more vaccination locations at doctor’s offices, grocery stores and health clinics.

The change comes as both states are seeing a decline in vaccine demand, even though eligibility has opened to include everyone 16 years old and older.

Click here to find a vaccination location near you.

More changes to mask guidance

Fully vaccinated Americans can now safely do more things outdoors without a mask, according to guidance released by the CDC Tuesday. The updated guidance comes as more than half of adults in the country have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can safely gather at a small outdoor event or dine outdoors without a mask. You should still wear a mask when you’re indoors or at a crowded outdoor event like a live performance or sporting event.

“I just don’t really feel safe living here.”

A newly-built apartment complex near the University of Louisville sounds like the ideal place for local students to live. So why are some students planning to move – and even ending their leases early?

The students who spoke to our FOCUS team said it all comes down to safety.

Between Aug. 2020 and March 2021, nearly 40 crimes were reported on the same block as the Marshall apartments. Those crimes ranged from vandalism to assault and included a deadly shooting in February.

While the complex’s website said the building is secure, its tenants told us that some of its security features – including door locks – have been broken for a while.

“That just tells the story. It’s not safe,” one student said.

