What you need to know for April 27, 2021

LMPD under federal investigation

Federal authorities are investigating LMPD and looking into the department’s use of force, warrants and policies. In a press conference Monday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is looking to see if there’s a pattern of discriminatory or abusive policing.

If there is reasonable cause to believe any violations, the DOJ will issue a public report – but the investigation process could take as long as a year.

While some may see the investigation into potential wrongdoing by LMPD as a cause for concern, Mayor Greg Fischer, Chief Erika Shields and other city leaders said they are looking at this as an opportunity to create change within the department.

Mask requirements changing in Kentucky

Starting today, Gov. Andy Beshear said people in Kentucky who have been vaccinated can attend outdoor events without masks if there are less than 1,000 people in attendance. Masks will still be required at larger events like the Kentucky Derby, but the governor loosened restrictions on smaller events like backyard barbecues or outdoor weddings.

“We hope this is a relief for people,” Gov. Beshear said.

President Joe Biden is expected to release updated federal guidance from the CDC on outdoor mask use for vaccinated Americans on Tuesday.

Kentucky Derby updates

Post positions were drawn Monday for the fourteen fillies running in the Longines Kentucky Oaks. The race’s post time is scheduled for 5:51 p.m. Friday. Post positions for the Kentucky Derby will be announced Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

At this year’s Derby, the national anthem will be performed by Grammy-award singer Tori Kelly. Kelly is the eleventh major artist to perform ahead of the race.

