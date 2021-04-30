What you need to know for April 30, 2021

Happy Oaks Day! Here are some stories to start your day and weekend.

What to know for Derby weekend

It’s here! Derby Weekend is upon us. Whether you’re heading to the track or staying home this year, Louisville is going to be a pretty busy place this weekend.

LMPD released their road closure and no parking zone list yesterday – if you need a refresher on what areas you should avoid this weekend, you can see those here.

If you’re going to Churchill Downs, there are still many COVID-19 precautions in place. You will need to get your temperature checked and fill out a medical questionnaire when you arrive. At the track, you’ll need to keep your mask on and maintain social distance.

If you’re watching from home, here’s info on how you can watch the big race Saturday night.

Rising star

An elementary student at Bates Elementary is going viral after a video of him singing the national anthem was posted online.

DCorey Johnson used to just share his talents during the morning announcements at his school, but now he’s getting requests to sing at sporting events and other functions.

His mother said he started singing in church and at the Louisville Central Community Center, which gave him the space he needed to showcase his talent.

If you haven’t heard him sing yet, watch the video below and get ready for a treat!

NFL Draft pt. 1

Last night was the first round of the NFL Draft and a Wildcat was chosen to move onto the big leagues!

Washington selected LB Jamin Davis from the University of Kentucky.

During his junior season with UK, Davis made 102 tackles in ten games. He was the 19th overall pick in the first round. You can see full coverage of the first round here.

Second and third-round picks will resume Friday before the draft wraps up Saturday and there are still some local favorites hoping to get picked.

