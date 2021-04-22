What you need to know for April 22, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Thursday.

More concerns with Kentucky's unemployment office

Kentucky's Unemployment Office has had several problems over the last year. Now, a new audit is revealing a new problem – staff accessing their own accounts.

The audit from Mike Harmon said at least ten employees accessed their unemployment accounts. While there’s no direct evidence that they made any changes to their accounts, Harman said they were specifically told in training that they weren’t supposed to access their own claims.

"You've got people who can't even get any dollars and others that can potentially access even more than their salary,” Harmon said.

An end to the reign of the "can opener?"

An overpass near the University of Louisville campus has become notorious for damaging trucks that are too tall to pass under it. A new plan from the state is allocating funds to several road projects throughout Kentucky – and that overpass is on the list.

There’s currently no plan to change the overpass itself, but crews will install a height detection warning that flashes lights and a message to warn drivers if they’re too tall to fit under the overpass.

So, is this the end of the “can opener?” We’ll have to wait and see.

Traffic impacts for mini and Marathon

This year’s Humana miniMarathon and Marathon begin this week, which could mean some impacts to your daily commute. Closures and detours will last longer than usual because this year’s events will be held over several days.

The miniMarathon starts Thursday and ends Sunday. The Marathon will just be held on Saturday.

Portions of Adams Street, River Road and Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville will be impacted at different times of day. Click here for the full list.

