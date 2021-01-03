What you need to know for March 1, 2021

Happy Monday! Here are some updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Kentucky and Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Monday morning, Kentuckiana! Today is the first day of March and we're starting off the work week with a series of updates about the COVID-19 vaccine.

More Kentuckians eligible to get vaccinated

Starting Monday, Kentucky will move into Phase 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. This phase includes people 60 years old and older, people 16 with high-risk conditions who are at least 16 years old, and all essential workers.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said people 60 years old or older will be able to make appointments with local healthcare providers starting March 1. Officials believe it will take around five to six weeks to fully vaccinate everyone in that group.

Other groups in Phase 1C, including those with high-risk conditions and essential workers, can get their vaccine at one of the state’s 20 regional vaccination centers.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved

A third COVID-19 vaccine has been given emergency use authorization from the FDA. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved Saturday.

The FDA said this vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. In an interview Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans should get whichever vaccine is the “most available to them.”

A facility in Bullitt County will be one of two centers working on distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the nation. The massive warehouse in Shepherdsville is expected to start rolling out doses as early as Monday. Around 3.9 million doses are set to be distributed in the initial shipments.

Health officials taking the vaccine directly to Hoosiers

The Clark County Health Department and Jeffersonville Fire Department are teaming up to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to more Indiana residents.

The “Homebound Hoosiers” program helps make sure that people who are unable to leave their homes can still get the vaccine. People interested in the program can sign up on the Family and Social Services Administration website.

Other Indiana residents may be able to get help from one of the 10 mobile units operated by the Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana National Guard.

