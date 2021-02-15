What you need to know for Mon. Feb. 15

Another major winter storm is expected to hit Kentuckiana this week. Here's what you need to prepare.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow is falling over Kentuckiana - and there's a lot more on the way.

Here are the latest updates on this incoming winter storm.

Forecast

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire region and it will stay active until Tuesday morning. The first wave of snow will hit overnight Sunday into early Monday. About one to three inches of snow is expected.

The second round will hit around Monday afternoon/evening and will bring several additional inches of snow. Across Louisville, totals will likely be around six to eight inches, but some isolated areas could see ten to 12 inches.

Another wave of winter weather will hit our area around Thursday and could bring anything from snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Preparing the roads

While officials are urging people to stay off the roads if they can, crews across the state have been hard at work to make sure the Monday morning commute is safe.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city has 35,000 tons of salt for the season so the Metro Snow Team has plenty of resources on-hand to handle this storm. You can see which roads have and have not been treated using this map.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews plan to concentrate on maintaining mobility on interstates, parkways and highly traveled routes.

Check our Traffic map before you head out Monday morning to check conditions.

Closures and Delays

Many schools were already planning a day off because of Presidents' Day, but others have canceled classes due to the winter weather. Click here for the latest list.

Just like last week, several COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been rescheduled as well. The LouVax site at Broadbent Arena will be closed Monday and several clinics through the North Central District Health Department have been postponed.

