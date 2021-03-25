What you need to know for March 25, 2021

Here are some top stories for Thursday.

Where's my stimulus?

Still waiting on your stimulus payment? You may want to check your bank account: the second wave of payments was sent out Wednesday. The payment will either come as a direct deposit, a mailed check or a mailed debit card.

If your payment is coming as a direct deposit, it could be in your account now. If you’re getting something in the mail, it should arrive sometime next week.

The easiest way to check your payment status is to use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website. The IRS said calling them or your bank to ask about the timing of your payment doesn’t mean you’ll get it any faster.

For those on social security, you may need to wait a little longer. On March 22, the IRS said it was working with different groups to get those payments sent out. Updates will be posted on the IRS website when they’re available.

Homeless camps to be cleared out

Louisville Metro Public Works put up signs Wednesday stating that homeless camps on several streets and under overpasses will be cleared out in 21 days. That means the people living there have three weeks to find a new place to stay.

“Everybody here, when they look at that, they feel like a criminal,” said Jeff Gill with the outreach group Hip Hop Cares. Gill said that while the clearings aren’t new, they don’t address some of the root problems affecting the people who live there.

He said there need to be more permanent solutions, like housing and mental health resources.

Beshear nixes "school choice" bill

Gov. Andy Beshear officially vetoed the “school choice” bill, House Bill 563, Wednesday. While supporters said the bill would give families the opportunity to switch out of a school district they felt failed their student, Beshear said it would take too much money away from public education.

It’s unclear if there will be enough support for the bill in the legislature to override Beshear’s decision.

Beshear did sign five education bills that he said protect the health of Kentucky students and give them more opportunities to pursue their goals.

