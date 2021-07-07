What you need to know for July 7, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

Help wanted

School districts across Kentuckiana are hoping to hire hundreds of new employees before the new school year starts this fall.

If you’re interested in applying but aren’t sure where to start, Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting a job fair today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Right now, the greatest need is for bus drivers, but the district is also looking to fill teaching and other operations positions.

Don’t live in Jefferson County? Check out other educational job opportunities in Kentucky and southern Indiana here.

Delta variant could pose "huge risk"

Louisville health officials confirmed Tuesday that there are five known cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the city. Dr. Sarah Moyer said the variant is expected to become the dominant strain in our area within the next month.

While more than half of eligible Jefferson County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say both shots provide better protection against the Delta variant.

The top concern among local health officials is that the variant will spread to people in our community who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Driver's license changes

If you're due to renew your driver's license or you're getting a new one, you may need to double-check where you're heading. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it is moving forward with transitioning driver's license services from County Clerk offices to new regional offices dedicated to licensing.

Eighteen regional offices have opened so far, and more are expected to come. There are currently three regional offices in Jefferson County.

The state said the new system will ultimately be better and more convenient for drivers.

