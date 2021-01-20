What you need to know Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

It's inauguration day! Here are your top stories.

Joe Biden to become America's 46th President

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next president of the United States at noon Wednesday.

At age 78, he will be the oldest president inaugurated. More history will be made as Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to become vice president.

Following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, there will be a heavy security presence for the ceremony and no crowds will be present due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump is planning on leaving the White House early Wednesday before Biden arrives. By the time Biden is sworn in, Trump will already have landed at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Winter sports to resume in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County School Board has voted in favor of a plan that will get winter sports going for the district. The 5-2 vote will allow practices to begin on Wednesday.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association had approved their plan in mid-December but JCPS opted out of that plan because the county continued to see a high number of COVID-19 cases, and it was also placed in a red zone.

This decision impacts basketball, swimming, wrestling and competitive cheer and dance.

With the vote, competition will start on February 1.

No lottery winners - yet

Lottery sales in Kentucky are at an all-time high currently, and Kentucky Lottery Senior VP of Communications Chip Polston said it's not just because of jackpots.

The Mega Millions and Powerball are both setting records across the country, with those massive jackpots running concurrently. Both games had jackpot winners within 24 hours of each other back in the fall, but there hasn't been a winner for either since.

While no one won the jackpot Tuesday night, there are still winners in the state: When the lottery does well, so do Kentuckians.

The majority of every dollar spent on a ticket goes to the winner, but 25% goes to KEES scholarships for college students.

With no winner, the Mega Millions jackpot will increase to an estimated $970 million Friday.

