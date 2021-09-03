What you need to know for March 9, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Tuesday morning, Kentuckiana!

Here are some local and national stories to start your day.

CDC updates mask guidelines for vaccinated people

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new COVID-19 guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated.

According to the updated recommendations, people who have been fully vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Vaccinated people can also gather with people who are considered at a low-risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

These guidelines are specifically for small groups in private households. The CDC hasn’t wavered on its recommendations for wearing masks in public situations, even for people who have been fully vaccinated.

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the last required dose of the vaccine (the second shot for Moderna and Pfizer, the first shot for Johnson & Johnson).

FBI releases timeline estimate for Breonna Taylor investigation

The federal investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death could be completed as early as this May. Christopher 2X with Game Changers said the FBI contacted him this weekend and told him the investigation would take somewhere between 12 and 16 months, meaning it could end from May to September 2021.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville officers in her home on March 13, 2020. After a grand jury decided not to indict any officers directly for her death, an FBI spokesperson said the bureau would look into all aspects of Taylor's death in their investigation to decide if any federal charges are applicable.

All charges against Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were dismissed Monday by a Jefferson County judge.

JCPS launches 'Bus Finder' tool

As families in Jefferson County prepare to send their kids back to in-person classes, the school district is providing resources to make that transition a little easier. On Monday, the JCPS Transportation Department launched a “Bus Finder” tool to help families find their child’s bus stop and number.

According to the district, some routes have been consolidated or changed due to the number of kids expected on each bus.

Bus protocol will involve assigned seats and required masks for both students and bus drivers. Hand sanitizer will be available on the buses and drivers will clean high-touch areas like window handles and seat backs after every run.

Elementary school students are expected to return to in-person instruction on March 17 with middle and high schoolers returning in April.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.