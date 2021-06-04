What you need to know for April 6, 2021

Happy Tuesday! Here are some top stories to start off the day.

Indiana mask mandate ends

Starting Tuesday, the state of Indiana will no longer be under a mask mandate. Gov. Eric Holcomb said there will be a mask advisory in place instead.

What does this mean if you live in Indiana? Masks will still be required at K-12 schools, all state buildings and COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites, but all other businesses will have the power to decide whether they want to require masks or not.

Gov. Holcomb said he will continue to wear a mask and encouraged everyone to still practice social distancing and other safety measures.

More Kentucky Derby tickets for sale

The tickets will be limited to 25 to 30% of Infield capacity and range from $75 to $85, depending on how early you buy your ticket. Tickets are also available for Oaks Day.

General admission ticket holders will be able to buy food and beverages at the Infield concession stands. There will also be designated restrooms and wagering windows.

Can you help? Boy Scout troop trailer stolen

A Louisville Boy Scout troop’s trailer was stolen from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Beckley Station Road on Saturday night. The trailer was filled with camping gear the troop members purchased themselves through fundraising efforts and Scoutmaster Brian Weaver said it will cost around $10,000 to replace it all.

"We're hoping that it’s not a trend and that the person who is responsible for it will do the right thing and bring it back to us," Weaver said.

The silver trailer has the “Boy Scout Troop 380” logo on the side and was filled with tents, coolers, stoves and more. If you have any information on the missing trailer, you can report a tip to Louisville Metro Policed at 574-LMPD (5673).

