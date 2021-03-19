What you need to know for March 19, 2021

Here are some top stories for Friday!

Vaccine passports?

Could bringing your “vaccine passport” be on your next travel checklist? While some countries like China and Israel are using things like certificates and apps to verify COVID-19 vaccination status, there isn’t a required rule in the United States yet.

Security, privacy and equity concerns are some of the things currently keeping officials from setting up a system.

In the U.S., proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required when returning from international travel.

Speaking of travel...

The pandemic put a pause on a lot of things in 2020, including the push for REAL ID. When offices closed last year, travel officials delayed the travel deadline for REAL ID requirements. That deadline is now October 1, 2021, but officials said it's possible that could change again.

If you need to get your REAL ID, regional offices are in the process of reopening in Kentucky. Most places prefer that you make an appointment ahead of time, but several locations do have some limited walk-in availability.

Ready to get your REAL ID? Make sure you have the right documents with you so the process goes smoothly.

"A people-first leader"

The founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor, passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 65. The Louisville-based company announced his passing on Thursday.

Taylor founded the restaurant in 1993 and held various positions in the company. Lead Director Greg Moore said Taylor gave up his compensation package during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure his employees were supported.

“This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership,” Moore said in a statement.

