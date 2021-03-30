What you need to know for March 30, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday morning!

COVID-19 vaccine update

President Joe Biden said Monday that 90% of adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19 and both Kentucky and Indiana are on track to meet that deadline.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said all Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine by March 31 and Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians in the same age range will be able to make their vaccination appointments starting April 12.

To meet the increased need for appointments, more vaccination sites are opening in Louisville, including ones at Churchill Downs, Cardinal Stadium and in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Beshear's "school choice" veto overturned

The Kentucky legislative session for 2021 is nearing its end and more bills are becoming law – whether Gov. Beshear wants them to or not.

The “school choice” bill, HB 563, was passed into law Monday after the General Assembly voted to overturn Beshear’s veto. The new law will make it easier for families wanting to move their child to another school, but it'll cost the state $25 million. Opponents of the bill said the move will take too much money from the public school system.

What’s next? The law could be challenged in court, but it’s unclear who would take that next step.

Last week, Gov. Beshear also signed a bill approving the installation of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the state. The boxes allow new mothers to surrender their baby, without fear of persecution or judgment, within the first 30 days of life.

"It gives us an opportunity to reconnect"

City leaders and family members celebrated Monday as ten Louisville community centers opened their doors for the first time in a year.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer made the decision to re-open some of the Louisville Parks and Recreation community centers based on COVID-19 positivity rates declining and more people getting vaccinated.

“These kids have missed, they've basically missed a year of being a kid, so it's just good to have them back in a safe space, in a fun space,” said Ben Johnson, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation.

