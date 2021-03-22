What you need to know for March 22, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Monday! After a weekend of March Madness, it's time to get back into the workweek.
UofL's ready to dance
Tonight, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team will play their first game in the NCAA tournament. The No. 2 seed is scheduled to play No. 15 Marist at 8 p.m.
To show support for the Cardinals, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has designated Monday as “Wear Red Day."
Head coach Jeff Walz called out the NCAA Sunday for the discrepancies between how the men’s and women’s teams were treated ahead of the tournament.
“Our female athletes deserve so much more than excuses, they deserve lasting change,” he said in a Twitter post.
Vaccine eligibility updated
More people in Kentucky and Indiana will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting today.
In Indiana, people 40 years old and older will be able to make vaccination appointments and people 50 years old and older will be eligible for the vaccine in Kentucky.
Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the goal will be to open appointments to everyone 16 and up by April 12. On Sunday, Beshear said Kentucky is still on the right track with ten consecutive weeks of decline in COVID-19 cases.
Automative history repeats itself
In 1982, Louisville became the truck capital of the world when Ford debuted the first mid-sized pickup made on American soil. The production of the first Ford Ranger helped reopen the Louisville Assembly Plant and boosted the local economy.
Almost four decades later, history is now repeating itself with a newly released, revamped Ranger. In this week's journey into The Vault, we're looking back at Ford's iconic impact on Louisville.
