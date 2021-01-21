What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Here are some of your top stories for the day.

“This is America’s Day.”

The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was historic in more ways than one and, while many of the normal ceremonies had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of memorable moments.

“My whole soul is in it,” Biden said during his inaugural address. Within hours of taking the oath of office, Biden signed his first executive orders as president, focused on climate change and fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The wait for the COVID-19 vaccine continues

As Kentucky counties open vaccine appointments for people in Phase 1B, healthcare providers said they are overwhelmed with requests.

The Lincoln Trail Health Department, which serves six counties in the state, said it received more than 16,000 calls within three and a half hours Wednesday to request appointments.

The department only had 600 doses of the vaccine available for the first appointments.

The department said larger vaccination sites, like Kroger’s regional sites that are expected to open in February, will help meet more of the need.

The Topgolf battle comes to an end

Nearly three years after the initial proposal, the legal battle over Topgolf coming to Louisville has ended.

Attorney Steve Porter, who represents residents of the Hurstbourne neighborhood that opposed the project, said he is not asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to review the case.

After Topgolf filed plans to build a location at the Oxmoor Center in 2018, residents fought the project over concerns about noise, traffic and lights.

A decision by an appeals court at the end of 2020 cleared the path for the project in Louisville. It’s unclear when construction will officially begin.

