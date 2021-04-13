What you need to know for April 13, 2021

Here are some top stories for your Tuesday morning!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We're down to just four days until Thunder Over Louisville! Did you know that there's going to be a drone show this year? Check out more info on that here.

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana to start your day.

Beshear's vaccination challenge

Most restrictions on restaurants and businesses could be removed soon – as long as enough Kentuckians get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Beshear launched the “Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge” Monday to encourage more people in the state to get vaccinated.

Beshear said that when 2.5 million Kentuckians get the first dose of the vaccine, he will remove capacity limits, physical distancing restrictions and curfews from nearly all businesses, venues and restaurants.

How long will it take to reach that goal? Ideally, Beshear said it could take as little as three and half weeks, but realistically, it will likely take around four to six weeks.

"Everybody can and should do something"

As more young people become involved in violent crime in Louisville, local leaders came together Monday to kick off National Youth Violence Prevention Week. The initiative is designed to raise awareness about youth violence and highlight prevention strategies.

In 2021 so far, about 12% of homicide victims in Louisville are 17 years old or younger and nearly 20% of suspects are between 18 to 24, according to stats from LMPD.

During the week, there will be a variety of virtual and in-person activities including virtual art shows, spoken word and anti-violence campaigns.

Double-check that post-vaccine selfie

Experts say scammers have been using the info on your vaccination card – like your birthday and which vaccine you received - to sell fake cards online.

If you really want to post your card, be sure to blur out all the information on it – not just your patient ID. But you’ll ultimately be better off not posting the card at all.

