What you need to know Feb. 1, 2021

More COVID-19 vaccinations coming this week

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will continue this week in Kentucky and Indiana.

At the Broadbent Arena site, some of the first people to receive the vaccine in Louisville will line up again to receive their booster shot. At the same time, more JCPS teachers will be receiving their vaccinations.

To speed up the process, the city is moving to an electronic system beginning Monday. While it should increase efficiency in the long-run, officials are asking the public to be patient if there are any technological hiccups as they get used to the new system.

Kentucky’s first regional Kroger vaccination sites will also open this week. The first appointments at the Lexington site have already been filled, but more appointments - and sites - are expected to be available soon.

Over in Indiana, hundreds of Clark County residents were able to get vaccinated thanks to an unexpected shipment of doses delivered to the county. Health department officials said the county is expected to get even more doses this week.

Kentucky Humane Society fights to keep abandoned dog alive

Staff and volunteers at the Kentucky Humane Society worked all weekend to help save a dying dog that was abandoned in their parking lot Friday.

The dog, who the KHS crew has named Ethan, was in terrible shape – dangerously thin and unable to lift his head or stand. Based on his condition, caretakers are guessing that he had been locked in a crate without food for weeks.

On Sunday, KHS said Ethan was making progress, but wasn’t out of the woods yet. If you’d like to donate to KHS to support Ethan’s recovery, you can do so here.

Louisville Metro Animal Services have opened an investigation into what happened to Ethan. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call 502-473-PETS.

One-on-one with Mattie Jones

From Dr. C.T. Vivian’s board to fighting for the freedom of Angela Davis, Mattie has always been hands-on. She says now, at 87 years old, she hasn’t stopped fighting, even if it looks a little different.

“I don’t march like I used to, I don’t sing like I used to, I don’t chant like I used to, but I do what I can,” she said.

See more of Kristin Pierce’s conversation with Mattie Jones here.

