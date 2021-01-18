What you need to know Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Here are some of the top stories in Kentucky and Indiana for Martin Luther King Jr., Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday, Kentuckiana!

Here are some of the stories you need to know to start your week.

Kentucky residents charged in Capitol riots

At least four people in Kentucky have been charged – so far - following the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Robert Bauer, Damon Beckley, Chad Barrett Jones and Michael Sparks are each facing a series of charges including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

A West Virginia woman who attends the University of Kentucky, Gracyn Courtright, is also facing federal charges for her participation in the riot.

Federal investigators have been going through thousands of tips and digital media files to arrest those responsible for participating in the riot. If you have your photos or videos that may help the FBI, click here to turn in that evidence.

Bills fans step up to support Lamar Jackson after injury

While Lamar Jackson’s season with the Baltimore Ravens didn’t end quite how he would have liked, a cause near to his heart still won big this weekend.

Jackson was injured just before the fourth quarter and he was unable to return to the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens would lose that game 17-3.

Out of sympathy for the quarterback, Bills fans went online and asked the community to donate to Jackson’s favorite charity – the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

As of Sunday night, the organization had received more than 11,000 donations totaling $290,000.

"It's surreal," said Blessings in a Backpack Managing Director Kim Holsclaw. "And I really think that it's a tribute to Lamar and his character, the person that he is."

Numbers update from Blessings in a Backpack Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Grizzle: 11,200 donors. $290,000.



Wow. — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 18, 2021

Martin Luther King Day events

Monday is a day to remember and honor the legacy left by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the first observance of the day as a federal holiday.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted in-person events in Kentuckiana, but organizations are still making sure the day is properly recognized.

A list of events – both live and online - being held in Louisville and other areas in Kentucky and Indiana can be found here.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.