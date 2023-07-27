Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers pushing for Louisville's first passport agency

The closest passport agency to Kentuckiana is 5-7 hours away in Chicago, Detroit or Atlanta.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawmakers from Kentucky and Indiana are putting the pressure on the U.S. government to open a passport agency in Louisville.

On Wednesday, Congressman Morgan McGarvey (KY-03), Congresswoman Erin Houchin (IN-09), and Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) sent a letter to the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, Rona Bitter, calling for the Bureau of Consular Affairs to consider opening a passport agency in Louisville.

“We write to you today to urge you to consider opening a passport agency in Louisville, Kentucky – a major hub of national and international travel and a significant regional powerhouse without ready access to a nearby passport processing location,” they wrote. “Indeed, those in the area must travel roughly 5 hours to Chicago or Detroit, 7 hours to Atlanta, or 9 hours to Hot Springs, Arkansas, to get to their closest passport agency. This distance places an undue economic, time, and social burden on those in the area, exacerbating frustration and overall constituent dissatisfaction with the system. Moreover, the lack of a passport agency in this heavily populated area of the country hikes wait times in other passport agencies in a spillover effect that increases backlogs across the board and strains workloads for our public servants.”

Rep. McGarvey represents Kentucky's Third Congressional District, including Louisville and Jefferson County.

“Louisville needs a passport agency,” Rep. McGarvey said. “This would make people’s lives easier so they don’t have to travel all the way to Atlanta or Chicago just to get their renewed passports. This year, my office has received nearly 400 passport requests, and we’re expecting even more. Creating a passport agency in my district would not only help my constituents, but everyone in Kentucky, and people in surrounding states, to process their applications in a timely manner.”

The full text of the letter sent to the Bureau of Consular Affairs:

The American people’s ability to travel is integral to intercultural exchange, economic development, and the reunification of travelers with family and friends who live abroad. Unfortunately, passport application backlogs, geographic barriers, and costs keep too many Americans from sharing equitably in this vision of a mobile and internationally involved populace.

A new passport agency in Louisville, Kentucky, would help reduce these aches by servicing population centers in Nashville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and other population hubs, not to mention the wide swaths of rural areas within the Ohio River Basin. As an accessible location, Louisville sits at the crossroads of several major interstates, and its airport serves as a major regional hub.

Thus, we write to ask:

1. Are there any current initiatives to explore the opening of a passport agency in Louisville, Kentucky?

2. If not, what steps can be taken to explore the idea?

We appreciate all that you and the Bureau of Consular Affairs undertake to bolster the international travel and exchange of Americans abroad. We respectfully request that the Bureau consider the construction of a passport agency in Louisville, Kentucky, to ensure that all Americans can share in the vision of international cooperation and travel without undue hassle, distance, or delay.

