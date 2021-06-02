Kentucky Fish and Wildlife announces free fishing weekend

Both Kentucky and Indiana are offering free fishing weekends for June 5-6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced that the weekend of June 5-6 will be a free fishing weekend!

The department encourages Kentuckians looking try their hand at fishing to do so free of charge at the state's lakes, streams and rivers.

Need help looking for a place to fish? Fish and Wildlife Resources has you covered, check out their fishing forecast for tips and places to try.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also has a free fishing weekend for June 5-6.

Click here for an interactive map on places to fish in Indiana.

Enjoy the free fishing in both Kentucky and Indiana with the great weather forecast ahead!

