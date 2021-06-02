x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife announces free fishing weekend

Both Kentucky and Indiana are offering free fishing weekends for June 5-6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced that the weekend of June 5-6 will be a free fishing weekend! 

The department encourages Kentuckians looking try their hand at fishing to do so free of charge at the state's lakes, streams and rivers. 

Need help looking for a place to fish? Fish and Wildlife Resources has you covered, check out their fishing forecast for tips and places to try.  

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also has a free fishing weekend for June 5-6.

Click here for an interactive map on places to fish in Indiana. 

Enjoy the free fishing in both Kentucky and Indiana with the great weather forecast ahead! 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 