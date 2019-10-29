LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of cars go over the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges daily.

“RiverLink’s getting to be a little bit ridiculous.”

Disappointed drivers in Kentuckiana who have used RiverLink for years are finding new frustrations.

“The statements don’t necessarily reflect what’s going on in the account,” Matthew Murry said.

Murry commutes from Louisville to New Albany for work.

“So the statement I got in the mail just says I’m short $1.85 and in all actuality, I’m off a little under $120,” he said.

Many of the drivers say they’re missing details explaining their bills or missing bills altogether.

“I don’t drive across the bridge that often. I don’t live in Louisville – I don’t visit Louisville that often. There’s almost $400 worth of charges between July and now on my car and they have put a hold on my registration,” Angela Luther, a driver from Sellersburg, said.

A spokesperson for RiverLink says “registration holds are a necessary enforcement method to ensure all drivers are paying their fair share for using the toll bridges.”

Those officials say those holds won’t be put on an account until at least 30 days after the fourth toll invoice is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle and still goes unpaid.

RiverLink says there are more than 52,000 holds in place and some drivers are looking at hundreds of dollars to get that hold released.

"It's important that if you get a statement like this where there is nothing for the entire month that you follow up on it," Miller said.

Riverlink does have dispute forms. You can find those online and fill them out if you ever feel that you have been billed incorrectly.

The toll invoices are broken up into four phases:

First invoice:

Only for tolls owed

No fees

Pay within 30 days to avoid second notice

Second invoice:

Tolls owed plus $5 (administrative fee)

Pay within 30 days to avoid violation notice

Third invoice:

Tolls owed plus $30 (prior fee plus $25 violation fee)

Pay within 30 days to avoid a collection notice

Collections notice:

Tolls owed plus $60 (prior fees plus $30 collection fee)

Vehicle owners in Kentucky and Indiana may also face vehicle registration holds

