What you need to know for March 3, 2021

Here are some national and local stories to start your day.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution speeding up

With the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, President Joe Biden said there should be enough doses for every adult in America by the end of May – two months earlier than anticipated.

Biden said he will direct all states to prioritize teachers and advised governors to prepare to see increases in their vaccine supplies very soon.

On Monday, Kentucky entered Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, which includes people 60 years old and older, people with high-risk conditions and essential workers. Indiana just opened appointments for people 55 years and older on Tuesday.

Where's the next stimulus payment?

Meanwhile, many Americans are still waiting on the promised $1,400 stimulus payment from the federal government. Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is currently in the hands of the Senate and debate on the bill could begin Wednesday.

The current plan is to have the bill approved and on President Biden’s desk by March 14, when emergency unemployment benefits are set to expire. However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes GOP senators will oppose the bill, like their counterparts in the House did last month.

Ethan is thriving

Kentucky’s favorite dog just met a very special family – the people who saved his life.

Ethan, who was found near death in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society in January, was reunited with the Hendersons, the family that got him help when he needed it the most.

Ethan’s foster dad, Jeff Callaway, gave WHAS11 an inside look at “a day in the life of Ethan” on Tuesday. The once emaciated and dehydrated dog is now up to a healthy weight, loves to run and has even learned some new tricks.

