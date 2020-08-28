Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations of towels and blankets

The shelter is almost completely out of the items they need to keep their animals clean and comfortable.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is running out of supplies for its animals and is asking the public for help.

In a Facebook post, the shelter posted a picture of its nearly-empty shelves.

“We are almost completely out of towels and blankets for the shelter animals, can you please help us,” the post said.

The shelter said they use the towels to clean and sanitize the kennels before new animals come in. They also use the towels as well as blankets to keep the cages comfortable for animals waiting to be adopted.

The shelter is asking for donations of new or gently used bath towels, blankets and bedding. Washcloths, hand towels and sheets are not needed.

"Any help is so, so appreciated. Please help us keep our babies comfortable," the shelter said in the post.

Donations can be taken to the KHS Main Campus on 241 Steedly Drive and left outside of the Admissions Department doors, so there’s no in-person interaction. Donations can also be made through the KHS Amazon Wish List. Amazon donations are shipped directly to the shelter.

Last week, KHS posted that they were in need of canned food and other items to take care of their kittens. Those items can also be dropped off at the shelter or ordered online.

While the Kentucky Humane Society has fewer dogs in its care due to increased adoption numbers during the pandemic, it has seen an increase in cat intake. The shelter is also looking for foster families, especially for kittens. You can apply here.

