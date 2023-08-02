Kentucky Humane Society searching for 'ani-models' for 2024 Pet Calendar contest

The deadline to submit a photo of your pet is Friday, Aug. 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A photo of your sweet fur-baby could end up in the homes of hundreds of people in Louisville.

The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is searching for local "ani-models" to be featured in its 2024 Pet Calendar contest.

Pet owners have the chance to have their animals selected as one of 11 "Pets of the Month" or 36 runners up.

Submissions are one for $25, two for $40, or three for $60.

Enter your pet’s photos online here. Horizontal photos in high resolution have the best chance of being selected. Photos must be of animals only (no people) and in color.

Everyone who submits a photo that meets the requirements will have their pet’s photo printed in the calendar’s collage and will be mailed a copy of the 2024 Pet Calendar in November this year.

The calendar will also be available for purchase at Louisville area Feeders Pet Supply stores and KHS locations.

The deadline to submit photos is Friday, Aug. 11.

According to a KHS news release, proceeds benefit KHS’ lifesaving programs.

