Kentucky Humane Society rescues 30 cats from neglect in Mississippi

176 cats in total were rescued by various shelters from a large-scale "neglect situation" in Mississippi.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) took in 30 cats on Wednesday after more than 100 cats were found suffering hundreds of miles away.

Various animal shelters across the U.S. rescued a total of 176 cats from what officials are calling a large-scale "neglect situation" in Mississippi.

The 176 cats were found in filthy, fly and flea-infested conditions throughout three residences owned by one individual in Mississippi.

Someone left many of these cats in rusty cages stacked on top of one another. Some cats were loose, hiding behind furniture and debris.

Officials at the scene said the litterboxes were overflowing and many of the cats had no apparent access to water.

“It breaks my heart to imagine these cats living day after day in small, filthy cages without even the basic care they need,” Laura Koivula, director of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the U.S., said.

Responders said the stench of ammonia was so strong in one of the residences that it was hard to take a deep breath without coughing.

Cats could be heard sniffling and wheezing—a licensed veterinarian identified upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and eye issues among the population.

Ten deceased cats were found in a freezer. Many of the surviving cats were wary of people while some cats were eager to be petted by responders.

“I feel hopeful knowing what we are doing here today means these cats are going to have a chance to experience a life of play, affection and lounging in a sunny spot on a comfortable bed,” Koivula said.