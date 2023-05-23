Kentucky Humane Society fundraiser honors Denny Crum, Advisory Board member to match donations

"I want to honor his gifts to our community by making one of my own, in his memory, to a cause that was dear to his heart, and mine as well."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fundraiser is raising money for the Kentucky Humane Society in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach, Denny Crum.

According to a Facebook post from the Kentucky Humane Society, Crum was a dog lover, and him and Susan Sweeney Crum had as many as five dogs on their property.

“Even with five dogs that had the run of the house, Denny was always thinking about the next addition,” Susan said.

He was also a big supporter of the organization.

To honor him and his support, KHS Advisory Board member Patti Swope will match all donations made to the Humane Society up to $10,000 by May 29.

“I had the good fortune to be acquainted with Denny and Susan and always admired his unassuming and kind nature. I want to honor his gifts to our community by making one of my own, in his memory, to a cause that was dear to his heart, and mine as well. Please join me in honoring Coach Crum by making a donation to support the work of the Kentucky Humane Society,” she said.

