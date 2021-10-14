Kentucky Humane Society announces final tally after Fall Giveathon event

Every penny of those donations will go toward making sure animals get the best care until they find their forever homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The animals at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) have thousands of reasons to wag their tails - and it's all thanks to you!

WHAS11 partnered with the adoption organization on Wednesday for a special Fall Giveathon event. KHS hoped to reach a goal of $20,000 by midnight and....they did it!

According to KHS officials, they received a total of $20,184 in donations by the end of the night.

Every penny of those donations will go toward making sure the animals brought to the Kentucky Humane Society get the best care until they find their forever homes.

It will also help fund other KHS initiatives including their foster program, equine outreach and veterinary clinic.

Just because the Fall Giveathon event is over, your donations are always needed. Visit the Kentucky Humane Society website to see how you can help support animals in Kentuckiana and beyond.

Thank you to everyone who donated!

