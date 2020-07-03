FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House has passed its version of a new two-year state budget.

The GOP-crafted spending plan drew bipartisan support in clearing the House 86-10 Friday. The measure goes to the Senate next.

Some lawmakers said funding needs would be shortchanged by an unwillingness to tap into more revenue sources.

The House version modified Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed pay raise for teachers to spread it to other school employees. It boosted school-security funding to hire hundreds of counselors.

The plan scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers but offers salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them.

