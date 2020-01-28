FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House has voted unanimously to approve $2.5 million for design and preliminary work for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
Lawmakers said the funding would be in addition to the $10.5 million in state bond funding allocated by the 2017 General Assembly.
The proposed 90-bed facility would be the first veterans' nursing home in south-central Kentucky and the fifth statewide.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
