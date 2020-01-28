FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House has voted unanimously to approve $2.5 million for design and preliminary work for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.

Lawmakers said the funding would be in addition to the $10.5 million in state bond funding allocated by the 2017 General Assembly.

The proposed 90-bed facility would be the first veterans' nursing home in south-central Kentucky and the fifth statewide.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.











