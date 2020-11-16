Hospitals in Lexington to update visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 community spread

The restrictions will start Tuesday, November 17. The hospitals included are Baptist Health Lexington, CHI Saint Joseph Health and UK HealthCare.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some hospitals in Kentucky are updating their visitor restriction due to the increase in community spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the UK HealthCare.

The restrictions will start Tuesday, November 17. The Lexington-based hospitals include Baptist Health Lexington, CHI Saint Joseph Health and UK HealthCare.

According to UK HealthCare, visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Overnight visitors are not allowed and each visitor must wear a mask at all times while in the facility, including in the patient’s room.

All visitors will be screened before entering the facilities for history of exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms of illness and a valid ID will be required.

Visitor restrictions may vary slightly at each hospital. However, all visitors will be screened and anyone who enters the building will be required to wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.

Anyone with a fever, cough, runny nose or body aches is asked to not visit the hospital, the release states.

Hospital staff asks patients and visitors to limit the number of personal items brought with them to only those necessary for their care. Visitors are asked to leave the hospital when their visit is over and not spend time in public areas, such as lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and vending areas, UK HealthCare said in the news release.