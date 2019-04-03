HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County high school is mourning the death of student killed in a car accident over the weekend.

18-year-old Kimberly Analiese Linder, a senior at John Hardin High School, died Sunday morning after her car went off the road and was hit by another vehicle on I-65 in Hart County.

RELATED: Elizabethtown teen killed in Hart County crash

Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan issued a statement on Monday about the tragic loss.

"Analiese was a tremendous student with an extremely bright future...Her potential was unlimited and she was on her way to success in whatever career field she would have chosen," Morgan said.

Linder was pursuing her high school diploma as well as an associate's degree through the district's Early College and Career Center's partnership with the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

"She was loved and adored by her family, friends, teachers and all of those with whom she made contact," Morgan said.

Linder is the third student that John Hardin High School has lost in the last six months in a car accident. In October of 2018, Kat Peeter and Jacob Barber were killed when a suspect running from police hit their car.

RELATED: Teens killed in weekend crash remembered at John Hardin High School

RELATED: 2 teens dead, 2 injured after car struck during pursuit in Hardin County

Morgan said that Linder's death, while tragic on its own, also served as a painful reminder of the loss of Peeter and Barber.

"Those wounds are reopened as we begin mourning for Analiese," she said.

Hardin County Schools will have additional counselors available for students and staff for as long as they are needed.