'We stand with them'; Gov. Beshear signs bills honoring two Kentucky teens

The laws are in memory of 18-year-old UK freshman Lofton Hazelwood and 16-year-old Lily Fairfield of Oldham County.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has signed two bills that increase the penalties for charges related to hazing and driving under the influence.

The two pieces of legislation honor the lives of two Kentucky teens who died in 2021, Lofton Hazelwood and Lily Fairfield. Beshear was joined by the teens' families as he signed the bills into law on Monday, March 27.

"These families have experienced the unimaginable," the governor said. "Today we not only stand with them to lift up their beautiful children -- children of God who were taken far too soon -- we stand with them in making changes that can help save other Kentuckians.

What will "Lofton's Law" do?

Lofton's Law, or Senate Bill 9, was passed by lawmakers following the October 2021 hazing death of University of Kentucky freshman Lofton Hazelwood, 18.

Beshear says since their son's death, Lofton's parents have fought for legislation that increases the penalty for hazing that results in physical harm or death to a Class D felony.

Hazing that doesn't cause physical harm will now be increased to a Class A misdemeanor.

"It's a phone call no one should have to get," Lofton's mother, Tracey, said. "This is not going to bring my baby back, but it will save other lives and that is all we can hope for -- the safety of other students."

Today I signed Senate Bill 9 – "Lofton's Law" – surrounded by Lofton's family and friends. It will increase the penalties for hazing and undoubtedly save lives. Lofton's legacy will live on and make an impact thanks to the bravery, strength and love of Tracy and Kirk. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/prGxDWSDpQ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 27, 2023

What will "Lily's Law" do?

16-year-old Lily Fairfield, of Oldham County, was killed after a driver under the influence crashed into the car her sister, Zoe, was driving on their way to school.

The driver, Theresa Devine, had been arrested and immediately released just three days prior on a DUI charge.

"A preventable tragedy stole my little sister's bright life and a piece of our hearts," Zoe said.

House Bill 262, or Lily's Law, mandates that a person is guilty of vehicular homicide, now a Class B felony, when they cause the death of someone while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It also requires anyone arrested for drunk driving to be detained for at least six hours after their arrest, two hours longer than the current statute requires.

Zoe and her dad Mark were with me today as we signed House Bill 262 into law, making our DUI laws tougher. Thanks to Zoe and "Lily's Law," more lives will be protected and her sister's legacy will live on.



Zoe, thank you. I know Lily would be incredibly proud. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/tEp38Zfszu — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 27, 2023

Beshear says HB 262 also amends state law to clarify that a breath test must be performed following the standard operating procedures adopted by the Department of Criminal Justice Training.

He said previously, the statute read that the manufacturer's self-approved instructors or instructions adopted by the Department of Criminal Justice Training were acceptable.

The governor thanked Zoe and the girls' father, Mark, for being there and showing unimaginable strength and bravery.

"You have truly honored your sister’s life," he said. "And your work will make our roads safer and help protect more Kentuckians."

