LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hurricane Dorian has already left a trail of destruction in the Bahamas. Now, hundreds of people from our area are heading to the southeastern coast to help out.

Every year during hurricane season many people in Kentuckiana head towards those areas impacted by the storms hoping to lend a helping hand to those in need.

For 35 years volunteers with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief have been heading towards disaster.

"Sometimes you wonder if it's making a difference. When you go to respond to a disaster situation, you know that you're having significant impact because you're there when there is a real need,” said Coy Webb, director of Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief. "There are needs with human beings who have personal needs that teams like ours can begin to go in and help with them."

Webb is organizing more than 100 volunteers who will be heading to Florida early Wednesday, ready to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

They have a mobile kitchen, mobile showers and a chaplain team.

Volunteers will also be able to help with chainsaw work and roof tarping, which they've done in the past when responding to other disasters.

"We can't plan for everything that's going to happen in a hurricane, but having volunteers trained and ready to go, having equipment ready to go makes all the difference,” Webb said.

Other groups are also making the trek. More than 100 linemen with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are heading to Georgia, ready to help restore power if or when the storm tears through.

"Our crews don't just start driving there. What we do is we have a specific assignment to send people to co-ops that have specifically requested our help,” said Joe Arnold of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives and United Utility Supply.

For all those heading into the path of the storm they share a willingness to leave their comfort zone, to help their fellow brothers and sisters no matter where they live.

"Our community in this sense is the United States, especially the Southeast, which is so often ravaged by hurricanes,” Arnold said.

"We want to bring healing and I think just letting people know they're not forgotten and someone cares about them and someone they can share their story with begins that healing,” said Webb.

While these crews are heading to certain destinations, they all know they have to be flexible depending on the path of Hurricane Dorian.

They say the best case scenario is the hurricane turns away and doesn't make landfall at all.